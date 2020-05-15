Bostonomix
A Revere Transportation Business Was Thriving. Then The Pandemic Hit
Say you run a small business — a business you've spent years of your life building. What do you do when your revenue suddenly disappears?
While the state is expected to allow some businesses to reopen soon, many business owners are unsure how long they can wait.
WBUR's Adrian Ma introduced Morning Edition to a man from Revere whose transportation business seemed to be thriving, until the coronavirus slammed on the brakes.
This segment aired on May 15, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
