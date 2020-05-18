Bostonomix Bostonomix

Metropolitan Area Planning Council On What Reopening Plan Means For Mass. Communities04:57
May 18, 2020
Later this morning, Gov. Charlie Baker will announce the first phase of the state's plan to reopen Massachusetts after a two-month lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will allow manufacturing and construction, as well as allow houses of worship to reopen, but with strict conditions.

The Baker administration informed some municipal leaders of their plans over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council shared the details with member communities. Marc Draisen, the council's executive director, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.

This segment aired on May 18, 2020.

