Massachusetts enters a new phase of reopening today. Shops, restaurants and hotels can welcome back customers for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their businesses almost three months ago.
But there are some restrictions. To help explain, WBUR's Morning Edition turned to reporter Callum Borchers.
This segment aired on June 8, 2020.
