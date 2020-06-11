Bostonomix Bostonomix

As Less People Seek Care, Physician Practices Consider Closing Amid Pandemic Losses
June 11, 2020
A new survey of physician practices in Massachusetts finds a startling number of them in financial trouble due to the coronavirus crisis, in which potential patients are staying home.

Findings show 42% of specialists and 23% of primary care physicians are considering closing their practices as losses pile up.

The survey, from the Massachusetts chapter of the American College of Physicians, has been shown to the state Health Policy Commission.

For more on this, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke to Don Berwick, a senior fellow at the Institute for Health Care Improvement in Boston, who is also a commission member.

This segment aired on June 11, 2020.

