Cape Hotels Were Almost Fully Booked Over July 4th Weekend, As Travel Starts To Rebound In State

Despite the pandemic, hotels on Cape Cod were almost fully booked July 4th weekend, according to data from the Cape Cod Commission. It's a sign that that summer travel is returning to the region, however slowly.

Before the holiday weekend, hotel occupancy was down 48% the last week of June (Sunday through Thursday) compared to the same period last year. But by the time independence day rolled around on Friday and Saturday, hotel occupancy had jumped to 89%.

That's still 5% lower than the same period last year. But Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross said the numbers are strong, especially given the pandemic.

"This data shows us that people are willing to travel," Northcross said. "They're willing to come to Cape Cod. They're not necessarily price sensitive, but they'll take a bargain if it's offered to them. And we're hoping that they'll come back because there's plenty of summer left."

Some hotels offered discounts to entice travelers, though Northcross said many luxury resorts were able to get bookings without lowering their prices. The average weekday hotel rate for the week of June 28 was about $153 — roughly 37% lower than the same period last year — while the average weekend rate was about $250, about 14% lower than the same time last year.

July 4th always brings big business for Cape Cod, but, as Northcross put it, "one weekend does not a summer make." While the lodging data does offer a bright spot for the Cape's hard hit tourism industry, she's still waiting for more numbers to get a full picture of how tourism is shaping up during the pandemic summer.



The lodging data does not include short-term rentals like Airbnb, which, Northcross said, tend to be booked for longer stays than hotels.