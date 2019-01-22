Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

There’s a well-loved Haitian proverb I often turn to during challenging times: “Piti piti, wazo fe nich li.” It translates to, “Little by little, the bird makes its nest.” My friends and colleagues offer it up as words of consolation and hope when a challenge seems overwhelming. I bring it up now, as I often do during difficult times when so much seems uncertain, because it also reminds me of a specific moment from my first trip to Haiti in 1983 as an 18-year-old volunteer.

I was standing on the balcony of an old home set along a hillside in Port-au-Prince, gazing down at an enormous number of dilapidated houses concentrated in a floodplain bordering the sea. The sight drove home the complexity that is life in Haiti, and I suddenly felt physically and emotionally overwhelmed. I had come thinking I could be useful, but how was that possible in the face of such abject poverty?

At the time, I was visiting a new friend, Paul Farmer, who was also in Haiti as a volunteer. We’d been talking for hours about what we had seen in local clinics — Haitian doctors and nurses eager to provide care, but doing so alone, in crumbling facilities, and without labs, proper supplies or medicines. We had the audacious thought that, if we partnered with Haitian colleagues and fundraised, we could do better together. And we decided to start in Cange, a community of displaced peasant farmers living several hours north of the capital.

Partners In Health (PIH) was founded in Boston in 1987 by Jim Kim, Ophelia Dahl, Paul Farmer (pictured, left to right) Todd McCormack, and Thomas J. White. (Courtesy)

Standing on that balcony, I asked Paul whether we could truly make a dent in the extreme poverty faced by thousands of Haitians living in the shantytown below. His response was simple: We’re not addressing that piece, he said. We’re going to Cange, where we already know people and have gone door-to-door surveying what the community most wanted — a clinic and a school. In other words, we’d partnered with local experts, and we’d listened. The eternal optimist, he wanted to see what we could do, so we got to work.

A couple of years later in partnership with three close friends, we co-founded a nonprofit, Partners In Health.

You could say we took each problem twig by twig. Our team started with a clinic. We built it knowing that three rooms wouldn’t be enough, but it was what we could afford at the time. When it was finished, rebar jutted up from the roof as a visible sign that we had intentions to expand. That clinic grew into a hospital, which then served as a reference point for other clinics we began serving in nearby communities.