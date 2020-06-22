My Wife Is Black. My Son Is Biracial. But White Supremacy Lives Inside Me

My son is 9 years old. He’s big and beautiful and biracial, and although my wife and I have always known we would need to prepare him to face racism, we’ve never talked to him or his little sister about police violence against Black people. Not until now. He wept when we told him about George Floyd. His voice shaking, he asked whether the same thing would one day happen to him. My wife and I told him to draw about his feelings, and what he brought back to us broke both our hearts. In pen, he’d drawn a white police officer standing in front of a cruiser, holding up a smoking gun and looking down at an unseen corpse. My son had written the words “Killed Me,” with an arrow pointing down at his own body, lying lifeless just outside the frame of the page. There’s nothing my son can do to prevent this nightmare from becoming a reality. There’s nothing he can do to change the way the world will see him when he grows into a tall, broad-shouldered Black man. To protect my son, and every other Black boy and girl in America, white people must change the way our own eyes see the world. We must do the work of stamping out white supremacy where it lives: in our systems, and in ourselves.

There’s nothing my son can do to prevent this nightmare from becoming a reality.

In 2007, less than a year after I moved to Boston, a 22-year-old woman named Chiara Levin was killed by a stray bullet, caught in the crossfire between two gang members at a party in Dorchester. I followed the news on the radio for a week or so, never seeing a photograph of the victim’s face. Unconsciously, I assumed that she was Black. When I finally saw her picture in the paper — this smiling, pretty white girl with wild, curly hair — I thought: Oh. There was a lot to unpack in that "Oh." Beneath my unspoken assumption about her race was another assumption: She was the type of person who attended parties with gang members. And beneath that: On some level, it makes sense that she was killed. And then, even deeper, in a dark part of my mind that I didn’t even know was there: Her life was less valuable than a white person’s. When I realized what was happening in my own brain, I shuddered. I wasn’t what anyone would describe as a racist. I was engaged to a Black woman whom I would marry later that year, and who would become the mother of my two children. But white supremacy had infected me in ways I’d never realized. I’ve lived my entire life in a world filled with literal monuments to racism, a world where we regularly make unspoken justifications for living on land stolen from indigenous people, for honoring slave owners on our money, for tolerating enormous racial gaps in wealth and education and health outcomes. Even my awareness of Chiara Levin’s murder is an example of white supremacy in action; if she’d been Black, I doubt the news media would have latched onto her story. Journalists saw her white face, and the same thing that happened in my brain happened in theirs. Of all the murder victims in Boston, this is the one who matters, the white supremacist inside them whispered. This is the tragedy we will talk about for weeks, while the names of murdered Black men and women go unspoken. I confess that there’s still a part of me that tries to look for “reasonable explanations” when I first hear of a Black person dying in police custody. A part of me looks to explain away the horrible things I don’t want to confront. If I’m going to be a part of the solution, this is the piece of me I need to destroy.

I confess that there’s still a part of me that tries to look for 'reasonable explanations' when I first hear of a Black person dying in police custody.