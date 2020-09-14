What Resilience During The Pandemic Really Means

As cases of coronavirus in New England trended down this summer and the temperature and numbers around the country rose, my pod of four returned to some semblance of normal — the beach. I grew up in Rhode Island and I yearn for the sun, sand and saltwater as soon as ski season ends. In phase two of the reopening, it seemed safe to put a toe (or for my boys, a surfboard) in the water. Aside from having to wear masks in the facilities and limits on parking, the beach scene this summer was essentially normal. Kids buried each other in the sand and teens tossed footballs. The lifeguards swung their legs in front of the new plexiglass screen between them on the chair. Normal is nice. Normal also makes me worry. As far as I know, sunscreen is unproven against a pandemic causing novel coronavirus and the crowds of teens I saw on the beach were definitely not keeping their distance. As numbers in Massachusetts creep up again, and the governor considers backtracking on re-opening, I worry about another surge this fall. I worry my kids won’t go back to school even for the hybrid half-time currently planned. I worry that people don’t understand that flattening the curve doesn’t mean we are off the roller coaster yet. Most of all, though, I worry that even when this crazy time in history is past and we all go back to “normal,” we will have learned very little, if anything, at all.

I worry that even when this crazy time in history is past and we all go back to 'normal,' we will have learned very little, if anything, at all.

Perhaps naively, I had hoped that both the pandemic and the recent protests against racial injustice would mark the summer of 2020 as one of transformative historical change: a collective shift in perspective to equity in access to quality education and healthcare, truly equal protection under the law, a recognition of the importance of quality childcare and clean air, the value of parenting to our economy; a real understanding of what true work-life balance looks like. Maybe we could be better, stronger, but most importantly different than before; for ourselves, sure, but even more for our kids. We’ve heard this pandemic described as a collective trauma. The experience of marginalized people of color living in the United States is differently traumatic. While it may be my own Generation X and those older than us getting sickest, it’s our kids who will experience the ripple effects of these generational traumas for far longer. As a pediatric psychologist, I work with families impacted by traumatic burn injuries and diagnosed with life-changing illness. Trauma forces time to slow down. When we realize we can’t hit rewind, we can’t undo what’s been done or what’s happened, we often have to stop and re-evaluate where we are headed. Don’t we owe it to our kids to consider where we’re leading them?

Resilience doesn’t mean bouncing back to normal. It means being transformed toward a new normal.