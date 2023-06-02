I like you new 'Little Mermaid.' I just want more

We are living in the era of the remake. And while I have, for the most part, avoided them, when buzz began to spread about the now-finally-released remake of “The Little Mermaid,” I knew it was one I’d need to see.

Disney’s original version of “The Little Mermaid” came out in 1989 when I was six years old. My family had it in constant rotation in our weekly Blockbuster haul, until — I imagine — my mom finally realized it would be more cost efficient to just buy a copy at Sam’s Club. I cannot even begin to tell you how many times I watched that VHS, but Ariel and her long red hair are a dominant presence in my childhood memories.

I would go to the pool in the summer, a swim cap protecting my jheri curl or braids protecting my natural hair. I would dive in, squeezing my legs together like a fin, find my way towards the edge, and muster my childhood biceps to surge my body from the water — flicking my head back and doing my damndest to recreate the iconic rock scene at the end of “Part of Your World.”

My braids were too heavy to catch much wind, and my swim cap left me with little more than a few droplets of rubber scented water dripping down my back — but I don’t remember feeling unsatisfied in the moment.

The author, circa 1990, around the time when she was watching "The Little Mermaid" non-stop. (Courtesy Theresa Okokon)

I was well into my adulthood when the phrase “representation matters” started to catch on, and I was able to pause, rewind the VHS of my life, and begin to re-examine my prologue. So, when I walked into the theater to experience Disney’s new remake of “Little Mermaid,” I knew what I was supposed to be feeling, and what I was supposed to be on the lookout for. Because seeing a Black Ariel should feel re-affirming, right?

This would be my first time back in a movie theater since the pandemic, so I went all out for the experience. I bought tickets for “The Little Mermaid” at a luxe theater with a bar, dinner service, and fancy, plush reclining chairs. After ordering a whiskey and ginger drink, I went to butter my popcorn and overheard a little Black girl say, “I love your edges” to the Black woman behind the concession stand. And I thought to myself, Ah this is it. This is the experience that everyone has been expecting me to feel.

But, after nearly four years of conversation about what a big deal it was to have a Black Ariel, the bigness of it had — for me at least — worn off a bit. It’s not like Black Ariel's Blackness mattered in any consequential way to the story, anyhow. Besides: 2023 Theresa has different expectations for the world than 6-year-old Theresa did, so at this point it would have felt more surprising had Disney chosen a white Ariel.

What I was surprised by was how much the remake kept true to the original. Every scene felt so intensely familiar, even if it all hit a bit differently now.