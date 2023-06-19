‘We are our ancestors' wildest dreams’: Sharing stories from the African diaspora

Editor’s note: As part of our Juneteenth coverage, Cog interviewed Dawn Meredith Simmons and Maurice Emmanuel Parent, co-founders and co-producing artistic directors of The Front Porch Arts Collective, a Black theater company in Boston. Founded in 2016, The Front Porch is committed to advancing racial equity in Boston.

We talked about the relationship between Black theater and Black culture, what it means to advance racial equity in the theater and how they plan to recognize Juneteenth this year.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us about the relationship between theater and Black culture and activism.

Parent: Our ancestors have had their lives threatened for their efforts to make theater. People have been killed and maimed and harmed to make theater, and still have persisted — for us. The idea of gathering around a story, seeing ourselves reflected, goes far beyond entertainment.

When you go to the theater, you learn, you grow, you understand yourself better, you understand your community, your world, better. So, then think about that from an African diasporic place: When we are constantly under threat, we are constantly being relegated to the sidelines. Seeing stories about our communities and our narratives and our intersections is critical.

I think about the African Grove players, founded by a group of free Blacks who were doing Shakespeare. People went to their shows and actually burned down their theaters in protest. There's very little information about them to this day, but this is the legacy that we get to stand on. That’s the history we get to honor every day we do this work.

Simmons: We exist in the tradition of oral storytelling. What I love about live theater and part of what's so magical about what we do is that it is this physical embodiment of those oral traditions. We keep those stories alive or give them renewed life.

Jacqui Parker as matriarch Beneatta contemplates her family's future in Front Porch Arts Collective's "Chicken and Biscuits" at Suffolk's Modern Theatre. (Courtesy Ken Yotsukura)

Do you recall the first time you attended a theater production that was more representative of the Black experience?

Simmons: One of my first experiences was a production of “Lord Have Mercy.” I’m from Buffalo, and this thing filled out a 1,500-seat theater for two weeks. Everybody who came out was dressed in their finest. They laughed the loudest. I remember the restaurants being full before the show, and after the show, and I saw a lot of my friends from the community.

We talked about it for weeks. And I think I'm always looking for that. It was the experience of being in the audience and talking back to those actors — having them talk back to us, having them right, smile, wink, all of that. That was so wonderful and powerful.

Parent: I found theater in my school, in my neighborhood. But it was years and years until I saw something that had an all Black cast. When I did, it was an arena stage production of a play called “Play On,” a Duke Ellington jazz and musical version of “12th Night” that’s not done very often, so it was really unique. I got to see it and my mind was absolutely blown — an all Black cast using Duke Ellington music to tell the story.

You’ve said that your mission is to advance racial equity. What does that mean in practice for The Front Porch?

Simmons: Advancing racial equity through theater has to do with the stories that we tell and whose experience we center in telling those stories. It has to do with paying more equitable wages. Part of the work is also pipelining new artists, making sure that people have opportunities that they would not ordinarily have, and that with those opportunities, we're bringing other people in to see those new artists, those new playwrights, directors, so that they can start to build a body of work, often by having The Front Porch on their resumé.

Part of what we’ve been trying to do with Front Porch is think about different ways of making theater so that we're not just replicating the same damaging systems, but that we're trying to produce a little more thoughtfully and mindfully. We can look at and interrogate budgets, casting choices, right? What are the decisions that our partners are making? What's the lens that they're looking through? Are they continuing to look through the same like white male, middle-age lens? How can we bring more ideas to the table? And so in expanding those ideas, we hopefully make a healthier, more holistic theater scene.

The folks that were emancipated [on Juneteenth] would never have imagined that there would be two of their ancestors sitting down trying to figure this out, that this is the problem of the day. How incredible. How incredible is that?