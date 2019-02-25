A Fierce Advocate For Improving Health Care Faces His Own Cancer Diagnosis

Rob Restuccia can't always sit up these days to greet the colleagues, friends and family members who stop by his Boston home to visit, help with errands, or draft plans to continue his life's work: improving health care for others.

The man many consider a pioneer in the movement to give patients a stronger voice in health care is in hospice, after stopping treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"I’ve got a difficult diagnosis and am sort of on the trail towards my death," Restuccia says, "but I feel privileged to be talking about where I am and my current situation."

Privileged, Restuccia says, because he's surrounded by friends and family in Massachusetts, a state with a great health care system and near-universal health coverage. Restuccia, 69, can claim a good share of credit for that.

Thirty years ago, when the Dukakis administration was drafting universal health care legislation, Restuccia made sure patients were part of the process. The Dukakis plan was never fully enacted, but the group Restuccia created, Health Care for All, became the largest consumer health care organization in the state. Restuccia went on to lead the national consumer advocacy organization Community Catalyst. Along the way, he co-founded a nonprofit to help the most complex, low-income patients manage their lives and health care.

Colleagues say there's evidence of Restuccia's insistence on putting patients first in most U.S. hospitals today. Andrew Dreyfus, who has known Restuccia since the late 1980s, mentions translators and social workers as just two examples.

"Across the country I would say there are millions of people who are benefiting every day. They don’t know Rob’s name, but they’re getting better care [because of him]," says Dreyfus, now the CEO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "I can draw a pretty straight line to the kind of big changes that have happened in health care over the last few decades and the work of Rob Restuccia."

Those changes include a state and federal partnership that provides affordable health coverage to millions of children, and the Affordable Care Act.