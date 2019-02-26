Mass. Panel Recommends One Or More Supervised Consumption Sites To Reduce Opioid OD Deaths

Massachusetts should test the use of clinics where drug users can shoot up or inhale drugs, and be revived by medical staff if needed because such clinics save lives. That's the gist of a recommendation to state lawmakers that will be included in a report due later this week.

That and other findings about ways to reduce deaths in the opioid epidemic come from a special commission that included former drug users, two mayors, doctors, law enforcement and legal experts, as well as state government appointees.

State Rep. Jeff Roy said he didn't support the highly controversial idea of supervised consumption sites when he joined the commission last year. But he told himself to keep an open mind. He visited a cluster of clinics and drop-in centers in the South End of Boston and walked sidewalks often packed with drug users.

"It brought home the humanity of what's involved in harm reduction," Roy said. "There are real people out there who need our compassion, and who need our commitment and who need our understanding."

Roy said research and testimony the commission collected will help persuade state lawmakers to allow one or more pilot supervised drug use sites. The main reason is that doing so would save lives. No one has died after an overdose in any such clinics in Canada, including one that has been open since 2003.

Many mothers, fathers and siblings who have lost someone during the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts are praising the commission's recommendation.

Susan McLean's son died three years ago. Her sister died last year. Both died alone. McLean, from Falmouth, said supervised consumption sites send the message that drug users don't have to hide.

"Addiction is a disease," McLean said. "Shaming, blaming and pushing people to the margins won't help. We need to bring [the disease] into the light, into the sunshine."

Although public comments were not allowed during Tuesday's special commission meeting on supervised consumption sites, supporters found a way to weigh in. (Martha Bebinger/WBUR)

Others who work with people who use drugs have been concerned supervised consumption sites offer a respite that will make it easier to avoid treatment.

"I don't want anyone to overdose and die," said Cynthia Goldberg, who directs a re-entry program called the F8 Foundation. "Yet the most success is when I see a client say, 'I simply can't live like this anymore; I need help.' I'm not so sure they're going to ask for help in those sites."

Commission members stressed that treatment is not the primary goal of supervised consumption sites. Research shows the sites may be a path to treatment. But the goal of these places is to reverse an overdose, which with fentanyl, can shut down the respiratory system in less than a minute.