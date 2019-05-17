The state Legislature will soon debate the ROE Act, which would allow abortions later in a pregnancy when "the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or physical or mental health, or in cases of lethal fetal anomalies, or where the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus," and would also remove the requirement that minors get permission from their parents before getting an abortion.

Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, spoke about the legislation on Morning Edition.