Steering Away From Opioids, Medical Schools Rethink Pain Management
Many people addicted to opioids can trace their addiction to a meeting in a hospital or doctor's office, when they got their first prescription for painkillers.
Now, many medical schools are rethinking the way they train the next generation of doctors.
Two medical schools in New England were recently honored for their leading approaches in teaching students about pain management.
WBUR's Allison Pohle joined Morning Editon to share details.
This segment aired on June 11, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
