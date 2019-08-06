CommonHealth
Mass. Sheriff Touts Success Of Involuntary Treatment Program Amid Scrutiny Of Section 35
A Massachusetts sheriff is mounting a fight to efforts to get rid of the involuntary addiction treatment at his jail.
While lawmakers review the state's forced addiction treatment efforts under Section 35, several state and federal officials are praising the Hampden County Sheriff's program.
WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on August 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
