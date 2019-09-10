Unusual Support Group Brings Together People Affected In Different Ways By Suicide

For Steven Palm, the blazing days of July are the toughest time of year.

The Taunton resident lost his 14-year-old daughter, Kacie, to suicide in July of 2014.

"We made it through July 17 again [this year]," he says. "A lot of people reached out to us, which is always good. We have a lot of support."

Early in his grief, Palm says, he talked with a therapist a couple of times. But it wasn't for him. Instead, he sought comfort among others who had lost a loved one to suicide — people who could understand. They could sit with him in his pain, as he wondered aloud why his vibrant, fun-loving daughter took her life.

"Even at 14 years old, every single day, [she said], 'Love you, Dad.' Every single day ... It's something I hold onto, and, you know, that's who she was," Palm says. "She loved to hug, and, you know, she loved to be around family and friends. And I just don't get it."

Palm is a 50-year-old UPS driver still in his brown uniform after a day of delivering packages. He found the support he was seeking around a dining table in the Taunton home of Annemarie Matulis. She's the director of the Bristol County Regional Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

"The hole in your heart never goes away. We know that, and we're not trying to fill it. But we do want to improve the quality of life," Matulis explains to the people at this night's meeting.

Matulis' home is a 270-year-old colonial furnished with antiques. Candle lamps on the wall give the living room a cozy glow. The table, where nine people sit on this summer night, is covered by an ivory embroidered table cloth. It's decorated with coasters that say "Laugh Often" and "Life is Beautiful."

Coasters on the table where the support group meets say “Life is Beautiful” and “Laugh Often.” (Lynn Jolicoeur/WBUR)

Matulis started the support groups four years ago with the help of Tracey Medeiros, a woman she's long considered a daughter. Medeiros had attempted suicide multiple times more than a decade earlier.

At first, there were separate groups for people affected by suicide in different ways — attempt survivors in one room, loss survivors in another. But before long, the program evolved into something unusual — seemingly unheard of — in the suicide prevention community. The two groups started meeting together.

Now, sitting next to and across from Palm, the man who lost his daughter to suicide, are two women who've tried to take their own lives.

"I still suffer from suicidal thinking. It's just sort of a condition," says 53-year-old Carlene Murray. She attempted suicide twice. The first time was when she was 12 years old. The second was when she had two small children of her own.

Since joining the group, Murray says, she thinks of Palm and his suffering when her own thoughts turn dark.

"And it's sort of just kind of hanging over me," Murray explains. "His loss, but what I don't want my family to feel."

Murray says she couldn't think about her family when she was suicidal in the past. She was too overwhelmed. But hearing Palm's story of losing his daughter has changed things.

"It gets me outside myself, and maybe I'm just a little bit healthier for it," Murray says. "Through his tragedy, perhaps I'm saved. I don't know."

"That's good to hear," Palm responds, adding that he's never heard Murray say that before. "That's the hopes of me speaking out ... that I can help somebody else. I don't want anybody to have to go through what I've been through."