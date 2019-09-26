Support the news

Why Some Public Health Experts Are Critical Of Baker's Vaping Ban03:51
September 26, 2019
Various Juul products on display at Fast Eddie's Smoke Shop in Allston which will no longer be available after Governor Baker's declaration for a four-month temporary ban on all vaping products. (Jesse Costa/WBUR). (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The temporary state ban on the sale of vaping products is drawing some criticism not only from retailers but also from some public health experts.

Among them is Vaughn Rees, who directs the Center for Tobacco Control at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to explain why he's skeptical of the ban.

This segment aired on September 26, 2019.

