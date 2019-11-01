CommonHealth
Support the news
How Elizabeth Warren's Medicare For All Proposal Works04:24Play
Elizabeth Warren has come up with a plan to pay for "Medicare for All." The Senator and presidential candidate has been under pressure from her opponents to explain how she would pay for health care coverage for everyone without raising taxes on the middle class.
Today, Warren released a proposal she says would not raise taxes on average Americans.
WBUR's Fred Thys spoke with economists and healthcare experts who vetted the plan.
This segment aired on November 1, 2019.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
+Join the discussion
Support the news