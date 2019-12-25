A Look Back At Massachusetts' Vaping Ban

As this year ends, e-cigarette and and vaping products are once again for sale in Massachusetts. That's sooner than expected after Governor Charlie Baker reacted to reports of potentially fatal lung conditions related to vaping with a public health emergency and temporary ban on all vaping products in the state.

The ban was lifted this month, and some products are again available for legal purchase, but the retail sale of flavored vaping liquids will remain illegal, under a recently passed state law.

WBUR looked back at the ban and its effect on the state.