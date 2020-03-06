CommonHealth
How a Business Conference In Boston Spread The Coronavirus04:48Play
There are now eight confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
The cases include a cluster stemming from a conference last week in Boston. It was held by the Cambridge biotech company Biogen at the Marriott Longwharf hotel in Boston.
WBUR's Carey Goldberg attended a briefing with state and city officials today.
This segment aired on March 6, 2020.
