How a Business Conference In Boston Spread The Coronavirus04:48
March 06, 2020
There are now eight confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

The cases include a cluster stemming from a conference last week in Boston. It was held by the Cambridge biotech company Biogen at the Marriott Longwharf hotel in Boston.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg attended a briefing with state and city officials today.

This segment aired on March 6, 2020.

Carey Goldberg Twitter Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

