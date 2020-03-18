CommonHealth
The closure of schools and daycares across Massachusetts has forced many parents to reorganize their lives around child care.
For doctors and other people on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, there’s an additional concern: how to protect their families from being infected.
WBUR’s Simón Ríos reports on one family's dilemma.
This segment aired on March 18, 2020.
