CommonHealth
Support the news
Mass. Coronavirus Now Cases Top 25004:33Play
There are now 256 known coronavirus cases in Massachusetts. The state reported 38 new cases on Wednesday. Also, the first COVID-19 related death in New England was reported in Connecticut. And, some economic impacts of the pandemic are starting to appear.
WBUR business reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition to report the latest.
This segment aired on March 19, 2020.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
+Join the discussion
Support the news