CVS Opens Drive-Through COVID 19 Test Site In Shrewsbury

The CVS pharmacy chain is expected to start a pilot COVID -19 drive-through testing site at one of its stores in Shrewsbury Thursday. The testing is not available to the general public.

A large tent was set up for the testing in a CVS parking lot Wednesday. The tests will be available only for first responders and health care workers who heave scheduled appointments.

Company spokesman Joe Goode said testing will be done by CVS health professionals and is an "invite only soft activation of COVID-19 testing" for those most at-risk.

“We really wanted to start by focusing on those on the front lines and most at-risk,” Goode said.

He said he didn't know how many people would be tested each day. Testing was scheduled to start Wednesday but Goode said setting up the site took longer than anticipated.

Goode says CVS worked with Massachusetts officials to identify the Shrewsbury location and will decide in a few days whether to expand the testing to more people.