Frontline Health Care Workers Face Possible Infection, Less Pay While Battling Pandemic
March 27, 2020
Stress on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic just keeps growing. There were 184 hospital staff infected as of last night in Massachusetts — and that’s only counting five hospitals that consistently report their numbers.

Then this week, doctors, nurses and aides began learning of benefit cuts and less pay.

WBUR's Martha Bebinger joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

This segment aired on March 27, 2020.

