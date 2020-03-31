In his home basement, Worcester Polytechnic Institute professor Greg Fischer is tinkering with a contraption to help keep coronavirus patients alive if the supply of high-tech ventilators runs low.

He’s “bagging” a mannequin, making it inhale and exhale using a type of flexible bag that's common in hospitals and ambulances. Normally, it's squeezed by hand to help patients breathe in an emergency — but the whole point of the oxygen delivery devices Fischer and others are scrambling to develop is that they don’t need human hands to squeeze them. They’re automated.

"Having one person beside one patient the entire time is really not going to be scalable," he says. And scalable is the goal in the push to vastly increase the supply of ventilators to handle the expected surge of COVID-19 patients who need help to breathe.

"So the whole idea here is that we can have this automated device for squeezing — an already accepted, an already approved-type device — and then adding sensors and valves, for example, to try to increase the safety," Fischer says.

His recent tinkering focused on carbon dioxide sensors that could discern whether a patient’s breathing tube is in correctly. But his team at WPI is working on other models as well. Some may end up so advanced they resemble typical hospital models; some so simple they have no sensors or other electronics, they just plug in and pump air.

The team will be sharing their designs on an "open ventilator" project blog. It’s “open” the way software code can be open-source — but this is open medical device design. And it's part of widespread efforts to "hack the ventilator," including an online contest now entering its second phase and a virtual hackathon hosted by MIT this coming weekend.

Fischer says the designs will be easy to replicate, and use readily available parts.

"For example, the current design I have, we actually went with some standard automotive motors: You can literally buy these at AutoZone or any auto repair place," he says. "I tried to use bearings that are readily available — the type that are used in every roller blade, skateboard and even those fidget toys."

And other parts could be made on 3D printers. Fischer is hoping to have devices ready for testing in a couple of weeks.

His interest stemmed partly from his past as an emergency medical technician. As the coronavirus crisis hit, he went to his shed and pulled out the EMT bag he hadn’t used in years.

"It literally was covered in dust and some spiderwebs," he says. "The inside was perfectly clean, and I started pulling out the CPR masks and the bag valve masks and the oxygen tank, and trying to see what could we do to try to help the situation."