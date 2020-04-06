On Monday, a recommended curfew takes effect in the city of Boston. Mayor Marty Walsh is asking city residents to return home each day — if they go out at all — by 9 p.m.

It's the latest effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as Walsh warns a surge in cases could be coming.

For the latest on the coronavirus locally, WBUR reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.