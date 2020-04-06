CommonHealth
Coronavirus Coverage
Recommended Curfew In Boston Starts This Week, As State Cases Total 12,50005:17Play
On Monday, a recommended curfew takes effect in the city of Boston. Mayor Marty Walsh is asking city residents to return home each day — if they go out at all — by 9 p.m.
It's the latest effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as Walsh warns a surge in cases could be coming.
For the latest on the coronavirus locally, WBUR reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on April 6, 2020.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
