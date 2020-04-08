CommonHealth
Mass. Preparing For Spike In Coronavirus Cases By End Of Week04:37Play
Massachusetts continues to prepare for an expected spike in coronavirus cases. The State Department of Public Health has issued guidelines intended to help health care provider prioritize who gets care, if there are too many intensive care patients, and not enough ventilators.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases, and COVID-19 related deaths continues to rise.
WBUR's Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition to talk about the latest developments.
This segment aired on April 8, 2020.
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
