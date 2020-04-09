Support the news

On Hubris, Isolationism And Distrust During The Pandemic06:48
April 09, 2020
Three of the top threats to public health amidst the current global crisis are hubris, isolationism and distrust.

That's according to Wendy Parmet, director of the Center for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University, who joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss how our attitudes are shaping the response to the pandemic.

This segment aired on April 9, 2020.

