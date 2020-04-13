Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Easter Sunday Marks Largest Single-Day Increase In Mass. COVID-19 Cases05:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 13, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Easter Sunday saw the biggest, single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 patients of the epidemic in Massachusetts, with over 2,600 new positive cases reported.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker predicted that during the peak, the state could see around 2,500 new cases a day in Massachusetts.

Dr. Davidson Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine, and infectious disease specialist at the Boston Medical Center. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the surge in new known cases and when we might expect the peak of the epidemic here in Massachusetts.

This segment aired on April 13, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news