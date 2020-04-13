Easter Sunday saw the biggest, single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 patients of the epidemic in Massachusetts, with over 2,600 new positive cases reported.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker predicted that during the peak, the state could see around 2,500 new cases a day in Massachusetts.

Dr. Davidson Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine, and infectious disease specialist at the Boston Medical Center. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the surge in new known cases and when we might expect the peak of the epidemic here in Massachusetts.