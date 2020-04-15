CommonHealth
Coronavirus Coverage
Health Care Professionals Move To Mass. Temporarily To Battle The Coronavirus03:52Play
Nurses and other health care professionals are leaving their home states and moving — temporarily — to places like Massachusetts.
WBUR's Angus Chen brought the story of one nurse who has left her husband and children to join the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 to Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 15, 2020.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
