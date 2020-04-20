CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
White House Identifies Boston As Top Area Of Concern For Coronavirus04:42Play
Boston is in the spotlight on this Patriots Day, but not for the usual reason. Instead of drawing attention for the marathon, which is postponed, Boston is now one of the top areas of concern for the White House's coronavirus coordination.
To explain why that's the case, WBUR's Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on April 20, 2020.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
+Join the discussion
Support the news