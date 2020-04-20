CommonHealth
Mass. Is One Of The Country's Coronavirus Hotspots
With over 38,000 confirmed cases, Massachusetts is now one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots, with one of the higher rates of virus-related death per 100,000 residents in the country.
Dr. Davidson Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. He returned to WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the coronavirus surge in Massachusetts.
This segment aired on April 20, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
