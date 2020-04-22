CommonHealth
Mass General Says It May Have Reached Plateau In Caseload05:51Play
In Massachusetts, now a national coronavirus hotspot, the death toll from COVID-19 is expected to surpass 2,000 this week.
Still, there is some encouraging news: Massachusetts General Hospital says it may have already reached a plateau in new patients and they expect the demand for beds to ease up as early as next week.
Dr. Peter Slavin, president of Mass General, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss these new projections.
This segment aired on April 22, 2020.
