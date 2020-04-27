CommonHealth
The COVID-19 surge continues in Massachusetts, with nearly 55,000 known cases as of Sunday and 2,899 deaths.
So where do we go from here?
Dr. David Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the COVID-19 outlook for May.
This segment aired on April 27, 2020.
