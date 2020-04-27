CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

BU Global Health Professor Says To Expect A Gradual Decline In Coronavirus Cases04:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 27, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The COVID-19 surge continues in Massachusetts, with nearly 55,000 known cases as of Sunday and 2,899 deaths.

So where do we go from here?

Dr. David Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the COVID-19 outlook for May.

This segment aired on April 27, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news