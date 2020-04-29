CommonHealth
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Discusses The City's Plans For Recovery
The statewide closure of non-essential businesses has been extended to May 18, along with the governor’s advisory for residents to stay at home when possible.
But Massachusetts — and Boston — cannot remain closed forever.
To discuss this, Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to answer questions about the city's plans for short-, middle- and long-term recovery.
This segment airs on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
