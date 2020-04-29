CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Discusses The City's Plans For Recovery

April 29, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The statewide closure of non-essential businesses has been extended to May 18, along with the governor’s advisory for residents to stay at home when possible.

But Massachusetts — and Boston — cannot remain closed forever.

To discuss this, Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to answer questions about the city's plans for short-, middle- and long-term recovery.

This segment airs on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news