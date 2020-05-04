CommonHealth
Mass. Surpasses 4,000 Coronavirus Deaths As Pandemic Intensifies
Massachusetts has reached a grim coronavirus milestone: More than 4,000 people in the state have died from COVID-19.
The response to the pandemic continues to intensify, with Massachusetts joining a new effort to obtain personal protective equipment, and a statewide order on face coverings going into effect this week.
WBUR reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition live to report.
This segment aired on May 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
