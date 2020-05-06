CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

The Mass. Mask Order Takes Effect: What You Should Know

May 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Starting today, almost all people in Massachusetts who cannot safely practice physical distancing in public must wear a mask or face covering.

The rules do not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who cannot cover their faces due to medical conditions.

Dr. Sharon Wright is senior medical director of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to explain what this could mean for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

This segment aired on May 6, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news