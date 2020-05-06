The Mass. Mask Order Takes Effect: What You Should Know

Starting today, almost all people in Massachusetts who cannot safely practice physical distancing in public must wear a mask or face covering.

The rules do not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who cannot cover their faces due to medical conditions.

Dr. Sharon Wright is senior medical director of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to explain what this could mean for curbing the spread of COVID-19.