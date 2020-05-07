CommonHealth
Massachusetts Is Not Out Of The Coronavirus Surge Yet, According To The Latest Data04:45Play
After an encouraging start to the week, Massachusetts has seen a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus-related deaths and a rise in the infection rate.
That's why Gov. Charlie Baker continues to say the state has a long way to go before it can truly declare the surge over.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest statistics and a local company making headway to create a coronavirus vaccine.
This segment aired on May 7, 2020.
