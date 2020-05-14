CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
As Mass. Prepares For Phase One Of Reopening, What Will Transportation Look Like?06:19Play
An additional 174 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Wednesday's announcement brings the total number of people in the state who have died of the virus to 5,315. The state also reported 1,165 new coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, phase one of Gov. Charlie Baker's outline for reopening non-essential businesses could begin next week, and that will likely have implications for transportation throughout the state.
Bostonomix reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined WBUR's Morning Edition to report the latest.
This segment aired on May 14, 2020.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
Support the news