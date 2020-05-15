There’s a clearer picture of how widely the coronavirus has spread through the city of Boston. Test results released Friday from 750 city employees and residents show 1 in 10 have developed antibodies, meaning they were infected with the virus. And 1 in 40 had the virus even though they had not experienced symptoms.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the numbers tell him two things: that social distancing and other measures have slowed the spread of infection and that most city residents still have not been exposed. Researchers estimated that communities will not have what’s known as herd immunity to the coronavirus until roughly 60% of a population has been exposed.

“This underscores what we already know, that we have to move cautiously and stay focused on what got us this far,” Walsh said in a statement. “This can be done by a gradual, phased-in approach to reopening that includes clear health criteria and safety guidelines for each industry and depends on testing and hospital metrics reaching certain benchmarks, and continuing to move in the right direction."

The Boston testing was conducted at drive-through sites in East Boston, Roslindale and Dorchester by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital. Participants had their fingers pricked for a blood sample used to look for antibodies and a nasal swab to diagnose a current case of the virus. Anyone who’d been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who had symptoms of the coronavirus was excluded from this study.

Massachusetts General Hospital president, Dr. Peter Slavin, says the results show the need for continued precautions.

“We also know that COVID-19 will be with us for a while,” Slavin said in a statement. “It is vital therefore that we be thoughtful and careful about reopening, and that we continue to take actions — wearing masks, physical distancing, working from home when possible, limiting gatherings — that can prevent another surge of the disease."

Dr. John Iafrate, the lead researcher at Mass. General, says he knows people are hoping a positive antibody test means they are protected from the virus, but there’s no proof yet that’s the case.

“We’d love to offer them some source of comfort in this time,” he says. “If you have antibodies, it actually is good news for the individual. It means they came through it. We just are counseling people, that does not mean that you can be reckless because if you get exposed again, we don’t know what that means.

There’s widespread interest in using antibody test results to determine who might be safe to travel, who can work in close proximity to others and who can care for those who are infected with the coronavirus.

The Baker administration issued its own cautions about reliance on antibody test results this week, which includes this statement: “At this time, antibody testing should not be used to guide release from isolation or for return to work purposes and are not indicated for diagnostic purposes.”