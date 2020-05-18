CommonHealth CommonHealth

Mass. Virus Cases Trend Downward As Baker Announces Beginning Of Reopening
May 18, 2020
Massachusetts reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, reflecting an average caseload that continues to trend downward. Nearly 5,800 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

With Gov. Charlie Baker expected to begin a cautious reopening of the state's economy on Monday, Morning Edition again turns again to Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.

This segment aired on May 18, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

