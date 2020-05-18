Massachusetts reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, reflecting an average caseload that continues to trend downward. Nearly 5,800 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

With Gov. Charlie Baker expected to begin a cautious reopening of the state's economy on Monday, Morning Edition again turns again to Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.