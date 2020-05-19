CommonHealth
Baker's Reopening Plan Is A Cautious, 4-Phased Approach
Gov. Charlie Baker has laid out details of a long-anticipated plan to reopen businesses and industries across Massachusetts. It's a cautious, four-phased approach.
Senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's Morning Edition to unpack the plan.
This segment aired on May 19, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
