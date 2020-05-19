CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Baker's Reopening Plan Is A Cautious, 4-Phased Approach

May 19, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Gov. Charlie Baker has laid out details of a long-anticipated plan to reopen businesses and industries across Massachusetts. It's a cautious, four-phased approach.
Senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's Morning Edition to unpack the plan.

This segment aired on May 19, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news