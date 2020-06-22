Dr. Molly Hayes says she doesn’t feel exhausted. "Honestly, I don’t feel physically tired," she says, "but it just feels like sort of a let-down." As director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Hayes worked nearly nonstop through the thick of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, she says, she’s not depressed, but "it feels weird. For three months we were all systems go almost 24 hours a day. And then it just felt like one day you woke up and... there were no texts. And you didn’t hear from anyone." Although the number of new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has been steadily declining, there’s still plenty to do right now getting the unit back to normal and figuring out lessons learned. And staffers who worked long stints at the peak of the crisis are taking time to rest, Hayes says, "so they're home with their families now, and sort of recharging and refreshing, and then they'll be ready for the fall surge." At least, that’s the goal: to recover enough to face down the virus again if need be.

Retired Brigadier General Jack Hammond sees a parallel between the COVID-19 front line in hospitals and a military deployment. "This is not dissimilar — when you see thousands of people die in very rough ways, in a very chaotic environment, and then suddenly it's over," he says. Hammond led troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now he leads Home Base, a Massachusetts General Hospital program that treats veterans with brain injuries and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and he oversaw the thousand-bed Project Hope, a temporary field hospital set up in in Boston to serve coronavirus patients at the height of the outbreak. He says the adrenaline is gone now for frontline staffers. "And so when they have time to reflect upon some of the things that they witnessed and experienced, that's when it's probably going to affect them the most," he says. "Because in the heat of the moment, they may have a quick cry in a bathroom and then they’re back on the floor, helping somebody else." He says these workers can be left with invisible wounds much like veterans. "We’ve now got wounded health care warriors that are coming out that are going to need the same type of care," he says. "It won't all be post-traumatic stress disorder, that level, but there'll certainly be post trauma stress." It’s critical for health care institutions to provide support, he says — and for staffers to be willing to seek help. Local hospitals all have employee support programs, but "the challenge, just like our soldiers, is getting people to participate in them," he says. Hammond expects some frontline workers to grapple with anxiety and depression. Some may also have trouble sleeping and concentrating, a lack of pleasure or a feeling of hopelessness, says psychologist Pamela Peck, the director of the Clinician Health Service at Beth Israel Deaconess. "Other folks may be suffering from a sense of isolation or numbness, a sense of detachment," she says. "That’s what we often see in folks suffering from acute stress." The spectrum of other possible symptoms includes substance use issues, personal conflicts and irritability. "And those will be more prevalent after the event, in the next three months, I would imagine," she says. "This is what we’re going to be watching out for."

