CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Avoiding Doctor's Visits Has Dire Consequences For Patients With Heart Disease04:13Play
Doctors and hospitals are starting to see more patients now that the coronavirus appears to have peaked in Massachusetts. But throughout the pandemic, many people have been avoiding going to the doctor out of fear of contracting COVID-19.
For some patients with cardiac disease, that’s led to more severe complications and in some cases even death.
WBUR’s Angus Chen joins Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on June 24, 2020.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
+Join the discussion
Support the news