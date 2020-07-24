Why COVID-19 Test Results In Mass. May Come Back In 24 Hours — Or Two Weeks

People in Massachusetts may be able to get a coronavirus test, but it could take them a while to learn the results. According to health care providers, a recent increase in demand has caused some tests to take more than a week to process.

The spike in requests for coronavirus tests seemingly became evident in the state about a month ago — right around the July Fourth holiday.

A Chelsea resident inserts a swab up his nose during free COVID-19 testing offered by the state in Chelsea Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

At that time, Jennie Roffman, of Brookline, planned to head to Maine for the weekend. Because Maine requires Massachusetts visitors to show they tested negative for the virus within three days of arriving, she searched for a testing site.

"We specifically told everyone we spoke with that that was why we needed it, and we were leaving in three days and everyone we spoke with said, 'yes, that's fine,' the tests have been coming back within two days," Roffman said.

But that didn't happen, and she had to cancel the trip. She complained to the urgent care facility about the broken promise and was told the wait for results had been increasing.

Weeks later, the same urgent care facility where Roffman was tested said it is now taking about seven to 11 days to get results. Another urgent care facility advised patients it can take as long as two weeks — the timeframe health officials say it takes those who are not asymptomatic to show symptoms.

But, those lengthier waits were not seen across the board. Caitlin Batstone got tested in Braintree about a week and a half ago. Her primary care doctor arranged the test, and she had results within 24 hours that she could check on a phone app.

"I didn't think it would be easy for me to get [a test] if I was asymptomatic, but I got my results so quickly, and the test was so quick," Batstone said. "So yeah, I was definitely surprised."

Some patients said they're getting results in less than an hour. Those tests typically involve an antigen test, which looks for fragments of the virus and is considered less reliable.

A young boy cries to his father after being tested for COVID-19 at the free testing being offered by the state in Chelsea Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The state Department of Public Health said the average turnaround time for a test in Massachusetts is 2.2 days. Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said most tests are returned within 24 to 48 hours.

But the governor did admit people were experiencing longer wait times. Baker said the state's less than 2% positive test rate meant the delays weren't necessarily a danger — but he promised turnaround times will improve.

"We've been in many conversations with some of the larger national platforms around test turnaround time, and I do believe in the next several weeks we should see some improvements with respect to their turnaround times," Baker said. "If we were in a state with a positive test rate in the 20s or 30s, I'd be out of my mind."