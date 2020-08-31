Tomorrow may be the official Massachusetts primary, but voters have been casting their ballots now for weeks — via mail and in person — in an effort to make voting safe in the time of COVID-19.

While there is hope early voting will have thinned the crowds at the polls on Tuesday, the risk of infection remains.

Dr. Cassandra Pierre is a professor at the Boston University School of Medicine and an epidemiologist and infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center. She spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss best practices for those headed out to vote in tomorrow's primary.