Cambridge's Broad Institute Has Performed More Than 3 Million Virus Tests
At latest count, the Broad Institute in Cambridge has performed nearly 3 million coronavirus tests. It's running tests for Massachusetts nursing homes and hot spots, and over 100 colleges.
WBUR reporter Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share the story of how this major research institute pivoted to fill the desperate need for more testing — and ended up helping colleges across New England bring students back to campus this fall.
This segment aired on October 2, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
