Advocates Press Lawsuit Despite DOC Claims Of Improved Involuntary Addiction Treatment

It was earlier this year, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, that Kim Agrella found herself not knowing where to turn to get help for her son.

Her son, Derek Rooney, was seriously injured after he took pills he bought off the street and fell from the third floor of his apartment building. The 33-year-old underwent surgery and a stay in the ICU. Agrella worried her son's addiction might affect his healing once he left the hospital.

"I knew he was going to be in a lot of pain when he got out of the hospital," Agrella explained, "and I wanted to try to figure out a way to get him the help he needed and not have to worry that he'd be out there trying to find street medications again."

To get help, Agrella asked the court to involuntarily commit her son to addiction treatment, hoping he would heal physically while getting support to combat his addiction. The court agreed, and a correctional van picked him up from the hospital.

"When they came to pick him up, they put handcuffs and shackles on him, threw him in the back of a van," Agrella said. "He says he was in the van for two or three hours when he had just been released from the hospital. They sent him to prison, of all places."

The court approved what's called a "Section 35" petition, which gets its name from the state law that allows judges to civilly commit someone to treatment if that person's substance use is considered dangerous. Massachusetts is one of only a few states that uses jails and prisons to house people who are civilly committed and haven't committed any crimes.

'They'd Rather Go To Prison'

Rooney was sent to the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Use Center (MASAC) in Plymouth, a former prison overseen by the state Department of Correction. During his nine-week stay, Rooney said he was put in a solitary cell, assaulted and penalized for not attending programs. Rooney also said he was humiliated when he was given only scant clothing to wear and transported to follow-up medical appointments in handcuffs and shackles.

"From what I heard, and I've never been to prison, but people are telling me that it's actually worse, that they'd rather go to prison," Rooney said. "The care was just terrible. Everything was ignored; the groups were s---; there were no activities to do; the food was terrible. Everyone in there says the same thing: that this place is completely out of control, it should not be allowed."

Since MASAC moved to the Plymouth prison in 2017, there have been dozens of complaints from those committed there about their treatment. Shortly before Rooney was committed in late May, state officials said that although MASAC is overseen by the DOC, its operations were largely turned over to Wellpath, the facility's medical provider.

In announcing the change, the state said MASAC had undergone a complete transformation to "reflect the facility's core mission to provide treatment." The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said correction officers would be stationed only at the perimeter of the facility and clinically trained staff would be working inside in order to "move to a care-based model, rather than a correctional one." But a newly expanded lawsuit over Section 35 disputes that claim.

Attorney Bonnie Tenneriello, with Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts, said those committed to MASAC since the change still report prison-like conditions.

"It's a restrictive and punitive environment," Tenneriello said. "They still use isolation cells, and we have some horrendous stories of people held in isolation. Culturally, a lot of what we're hearing is it's a culture of control and distrust, the kind of environment that's more stigmatizing and not at all therapeutic."