Boston is at a critical juncture in its fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday that the city's seven-day positive test rate has dropped for the first time in a month — and he hopes the state's new stay-at-home advisories will keep the numbers decreasing.

But he also said he would consider additional shutdown measures if cases rise again with winter approaching.

Boston's Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

