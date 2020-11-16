Shares in Cambridge-based Moderna are soaring in premarket trading following positive news about its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The company reported Monday that thee vaccine was nearly 95% effective in preventing the virus in early U.S. trials.

The news comes a week after the drug giant Pfizer said its vaccine was more than 90% effective.

For more on the race for a vaccine, Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.