Coronavirus Coverage

After Promising Moderna Results, A Public Health Expert Breaks Down The Race For A Vaccine05:56
November 16, 2020
Shares in Cambridge-based Moderna are soaring in premarket trading following positive news about its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The company reported Monday that thee vaccine was nearly 95% effective in preventing the virus in early U.S. trials.

The news comes a week after the drug giant Pfizer said its vaccine was more than 90% effective.

For more on the race for a vaccine, Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.

This segment aired on November 16, 2020.

Support the news